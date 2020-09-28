SI.com
DJ Reader taking optimistic approach after tie: 'We gone break it open'

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were close to getting their first win of the 2020 season on Sunday, but they had to settle for a tie instead. 

The Eagles scored in the closing seconds to force overtime. Neither team got close enough to score in the extra period. 

“We didn’t win. That’s all it is to me. You don’t win, you lose," rookie quarterback Joe Burrow said. "I’m about winning. I expect to win. I know we expect to win. No moral victories around here.”

Burrow was impressive on Sunday, completing nearly 71 percent (31-44) of his passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. He found rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins wide open in the end zone for two scores. 

“Tee has been playing football now for about six weeks," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "He’s just getting better and better every single day. He missed the first part of training camp, and now he’s starting to get his legs back under him. He’s got the confidence of our whole group, and he went out and made some big plays for us.”

The defense also improved after a dreadful performance in Week 2. They forced two turnovers and sacked Carson Wentz three times. 

Veteran defensive tackle DJ Reader was frustrated after the Bengals Week 2 loss to the Browns. He appeared to be encouraged by their performance on Sunday against the Eagles.

"We gone break it open. Pushing...but gotta keep going and putting the work in," Reader tweeted. "We will tho I know what I see in my locker room and that’s on my momma."

Reader had two tackles. He also deflected a pass in the first quarter, which helped rookie linebacker Logan Wilson record his first career NFL interception.  

