Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Carted Off the Field Following Injury After Taking Big Hit Against Bills
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted to the locker room in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Bills.
He walked off the field under his own power, but was clearly in pain according to multiple reports. Jacoby Brissett is in at quarterback.
The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa suffered a rib injury and is questionable to return. He got injured on the play below.
