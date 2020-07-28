Domata Peko is in 'great shape' and wants to continue his NFL career

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko hopes to continue his pro career.

The 35-year-old spent his first 11 NFL seasons (2006-16) in Cincinnati, before signing with Denver as a free agent in 2017. He played for the Broncos for two years (2017-18) before joining the Ravens in November of last season.

Multiple teams have expressed interest in Peko and he is "in great shape" according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

"I am Ready Let’s Go !! Year 15 here we go!!! Lord Lead me," Peko tweeted after the report.

The Bengals drafted Peko in the fourth-round (123rd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. He appeared in 16 games for Cincinnati in nine of his 11 seasons with the team. His durability, attitude and leadership were some of his best qualities.

Peko has 600 tackles and 20 sacks in his career. It's easy to see why a contender would want him on their team. He's an experienced nose tackle that can be a leader in the locker room. He's also played in seven postseason games.

The Vikings would be an ideal landing spot for Peko. He could help alleviate the burden on their defensive line after nose tackle Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Current Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer coached Peko for six seasons in Cincinnati when he was the Bengals defensive coordinator.

Peko has always been one of the NFL's good guys. Hopefully he gets an opportunity to finish his career on his own terms.