NFL News: Drew Brees to Start This Week Against Chiefs

Drew Brees is back!
CINCINNATI — Saints quarterback Drew Brees will start on Sunday against the Chiefs according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Team doctors believe Brees is "fully healthy" after missing four games due to multiple injuries. The 41-year-old was playing through a right shoulder issue. He also suffered multiple broken ribs and a punctured lung in the Saints' Week 10 win over the 49ers.

Sunday is a huge game for New Orleans. They're trying to keep pace with Green Bay for the No. 1 seed and a bye in the first round of the NFC Playoffs. 

"We haven't ruled anything just because we don't have to," Saints head coach Sean Payton said on Wednesday. "He's got a ways to go still, and he's someone we're not gonna just hurry back and just put him in the game.

"The significance of the injuries are such that you've gotta make sure he can function and feel confident."

It sounds like the Saints feel confident about what Brees has done over the past few days. 

New Orleans is 7-2 with Brees under center this season. He's completed 219-of-298 passes (73.5%) for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions in nine games. 

Jameis Winston will continue to be the Saints' backup quarterback according to Schefter. Taysom Hill will be on the field at times like he was before Brees' injury. 

The Saints posted a 3-1 record with Hill at quarterback. With Brees back, he'll go back to the gadget role that he's had in recent seasons. 

