Drew Sample Won't Return After Suffering Knee Injury Against Cowboys

ARLINGTON, TX — Bengals tight end Drew Sample suffered a knee injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys. He was hurt after catching a pass near the line of scrimmage.

Sample has been ruled out for the rest of the game. Mitch Wilcox will be the Bengals' second tight end behind Hayden Hurst.

