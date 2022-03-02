Duke Tobin Weighs in on Joe Burrow's Impact on Potential Free Agents Signing With Bengals

INDIANAPOLIS — Duke Tobin spoke with the media on Tuesday in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine.

He fielded plenty of questions about the offensive line, but was also asked about the impact Joe Burrow makes on the Bengals potentially luring free agents to Cincinnati.

"He’s the real deal. Our job, like I said when we drafted him, is to support him in the best way we can," Tobin said. "This league is about quarterbacks and when you have one, you’ve got to support him the best way you can. We think we’ve done a good job of putting pieces around him and we’re going to continue to try and do that."

Even though Burrow makes the Bengals a more attractive destination, they know that it's always going to come down to money.

"That’s the big thing in the NFL when you’re talking to players and their representatives, the money has to work out," Tobin said. "All things equal, if they are choosing us because we’re a contending team which we believe and they believe in the culture that Zac has set than that’s even better. That gives you a little better chance."

The Bengals came within seconds of beating the Rams in Super Bowl LVI. Now they need to revamp their roster in hopes of finishing the job next season.

Watch Tobin's entire conversation with the media below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

