Watch: Duke Tobin on the Bengals' Offseason, Joe Burrow, Free Agency and the NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin met with the media on Monday for the first time in 2021. He discussed Joe Burrow's injury, how the organization views the 24-year-old moving forward, plus he answered questions about free agency, Geno Atkins' future and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.
-----
You May Also Like:
Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks
Analysis: A Breakdown of the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys
This is a WILD trade idea involving the Bengals
Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals
Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase
Georgia Corner Runs Blazing 40-yard dash ahead of NFL Draft
Two Veteran O-Linemen With Cincinnati Ties Expected to Hit the Market
Bengals Reportedly "Locked In" on Oregon OT Penei Sewell
Bengals Build Around Burrow in Latest Mock Draft
Cincinnati Could Address Biggest Need Before Free Agency
Michael Jordan Working Out With Willie Anderson
Josh Bynes on Joe Burrow: "He Could Be MVP One Day"
Most Disappointing Free Agent Signings in Bengals History
Draft Analyst Concerned About Penei Sewell
Bengals Host Veteran Safety Ricardo Allen For Visit
Film Breakdown: Brian Baldinger Evaluates Penei Sewell
The Ravens Could Pursue A.J. Green in Free Agency
Should Bengals Go After Alex Smith in Free Agency?
DJ Reader Working His Way Back From Quad Injury
National Analyst on Bengals: 'They Don't Care About Championships"
Check Out Our Offseason Plan for the Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals