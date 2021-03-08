Watch: Duke Tobin on the Bengals' Offseason, Joe Burrow, Free Agency and the NFL Draft

CINCINNATI — Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin met with the media on Monday for the first time in 2021. He discussed Joe Burrow's injury, how the organization views the 24-year-old moving forward, plus he answered questions about free agency, Geno Atkins' future and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page.

