Watch: Duke Tobin on the Bengals' Offseason, Joe Burrow, Free Agency and the NFL Draft

Tobin met with the media on Monday afternoon
CINCINNATI — Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin met with the media on Monday for the first time in 2021. He discussed Joe Burrow's injury, how the organization views the 24-year-old moving forward, plus he answered questions about free agency, Geno Atkins' future and so much more. Watch the entire news conference at the top of this page. 

