Report: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson buys XFL with RedBird Capital as partner

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has partnered with RedBird Capital to buy the XFL according to Sportico.com. The made the purchase just hours before an auction was about to begin.

Johnson and RedBird Capital CEO Gerry Cardinale paid $15 million for the failed football league according to the report. They split the cost. 

The XFL filed for bankruptcy in April after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their inaugural season. 

The league drew more than 3 million viewers in its first week of play, but the numbers slowly dropped off after that. 

Johnson, who is arguably the biggest star in Hollywood, instantly makes the league more relevant — especially to non sports fans. 

WWE Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Vince McMahon founded the league in 2001. It failed after one season, but the 74-year-old announced that the league would be rebooting in 2018. 

Johnson teaming up with RedBird Capital could open up the door for the XFL to partner with the NFL in the future. 

