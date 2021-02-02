NewsAll Bengals+
EA Sports Makes Huge Announcement: 'College Football is Coming Back'

This is BIG
College football fans have been waiting, hoping and [maybe] even praying that an updated video game would be released so they could play as their favorite school. 

That time is almost here. 

EA Sports made an official announcement on Tuesday morning: "College Football is Coming Back," they said on Twitter with the caption "For those who never stopped believing..."

EA's long running NCAA College Football Game was last released on July 9, 2013. Since then fans have updated rosters and have done everything they could to keep the dream alive. 

It sounds like the new game will be called EA Sports College Football. It's expected to include over 100 different schools, logos, uniforms and stadiums. They won't be able to include student-athlete names, images and likenesses. 

The return of the game is still 2-3 years away according to the official release.

Hopefully EA Sports can produce a quality simulation that college football fans will enjoy.  

-----

