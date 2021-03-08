Look: Another Edit Shows How Crisp the Bengals' Leaked Jerseys Could Actually Be

Does this edit change your mind about the leaked jerseys?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' new jerseys appeared to leak on Sunday afternoon. Plenty of fans were underwhelmed by them initially, which makes sense.

A baggy "XL" jersey hanging off of a hanger doesn't do the new design justice. In fact, it was probably the worst way to see the Bengals' "new stripes."

Our own Jacob Haugh created three edits with Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard and Joe Mixon wearing the leaked jerseys. It gave fans an idea of what they would look like in action, which was a much better depiction than the baggy nonsense that people saw on Sunday afternoon.

A designer named Henry Russell created his own edit on Monday. Check it out below:

Haugh and Russell both give fans a real look at how the new jerseys could look if the leak was legitimate.

They might not be the best concepts you've seen, but they're much better than everyone originally thought on Sunday afternoon. For more on the leaked jerseys, go here.

