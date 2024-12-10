ESPN's Ryan Clark Says Cincinnati Bengals Should Pair Bill Belichick With Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI — ESPN analyst Ryan Clark says the Bengals need to take a long look at head coach Zac Taylor following a 4-8 start.
"You need to start looking at coaches that can take this to the next level," Clark said on ESPN's Monday Night Countdown.
Who could fill that role?
Clark says the Bengals should reach out to Bill Belichick.
"I know this guy's being talked about in North Carolina. Why wouldn't you talk to Bill Belichick?" Clark asked. "Belichick had a problem developing quarterbacks. That's what happened when Tom Brady left. You ain't gotta develop this dude. But they do need to execute better. They do need to be better on the fundamentals. Who's better at getting teams to do that? And the man knows defense like no one else."
Check out the entire of Clark's comments about Taylor and Belichick below:
-----
-----
