CINCINNATI — Week 3 of the NFL season is here and there are plenty of great matchups on the schedule.

Obviously the Bengals and Eagles will be our priority, but it doesn't get much bigger than Saints-Packers on Sunday Night Football. The Chiefs play the Ravens in Baltimore on Monday night.

There are plenty of key players that are out this week, which could obviously have a negative impact on your fantasy team. Here are three sleepers that you should consider starting this week in season-long or daily leagues.

Mitchell Trubisky

Trubisky has a great matchup against a Falcons defense that has given up eight touchdowns to opposing quarterbacks in two games. Atlanta will be without cornerback AJ Terrell, who was the first NFL player to be placed on the COVID reserve list since the regular season began. The Bears should be able to throw on Atlanta anytime they want, which bodes well for Trubisky and star wide receiver Allen Robinson. Don't be shocked if both players end up finishing in the top-12 at their respective positions in fantasy points this week.

Tre'Quan Smith

The Saints' offense struggled last week against the Raiders. Drew Brees will lean on Smith since Michael Thomas is still out with an ankle injury. The Packers are allowing the fourth-most yards per pass attempt (8.7) in the NFL. They've given up the tenth-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season. Smith has five receptions on seven targets for 87 yards last week. Those numbers could rise on Sunday night against the Packers.

Joshua Kelley

Kelley is RB24 in PPR leagues two weeks into the season and he could still be ascending. The rookie has ran for at least 60 yards in both games. The Panthers are awful against the run. They've allowed six rushing touchdowns this season and have given up the most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Look for Kelley to get plenty of touches. He's an RB3 with plenty of upside is season-long and daily leagues.

