Four players that should be in your fantasy lineups on Thursday night

CLEVELAND, OH — The Bengals and the Browns kickoff Week 2 of the NFL season on Thursday night at First Energy Stadium.

Both defenses are dealing with key injuries, which could open the door for a high scoring game. Here are four players — two Bengals and two Browns — that you should plug into your fantasy lineups.

Tyler Boyd

Boyd wasn't targeted in the first half of Sunday's loss to the Chargers. He finished with four receptions (five targets) for 33 yards. Both of those numbers should go up against the Browns, who will be without starting cornerbacks Greedy Williams and Kevin Johnson.

Joe Burrow got in rhythm during the Bengals final drive last Sunday, completing 8-of-11 passes for 70 yards. Three of those eight passes went to Boyd. Look for him to be involved early and often on Thursday night. Don't hesitate to plug Boyd into your fantasy lineups, especially in PPR leagues.

Nick Chubb

The Browns are going to lean on the rushing attack against the Bengals. Chubb only got 10 attempts in Sunday's blowout loss to the Ravens. Don't be surprised if that number doubles on Thursday night.

Cincinnati won't have eight-time Pro Bowler Geno Atkins or veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels. Look for Cleveland to lean on the ground game, which will take pressure off of Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. and the rest of this offense.

Joe Mixon

The Browns have one of the worst linebacker units in the NFL. The Bengals have to take advantage of that weakness.

Getting Mixon involved, not only on the ground, but also in the air, is crucial to Cincinnati's success. He only had two targets last week.

Mixon had 308 rushing yards on 49 attempts in two games versus the Browns in 2019. He's averaging 5.1 yards-per-attempt in six career games against Cleveland. The Bengals should be able to continue that theme in Week 2.

Leaning on Mixon with screens and designed pass plays will slow down Myles Garrett and the Browns' pass rush. The Bengals paid him for a reason. The team believes he's an elite back.

Mixon should eclipse 100 yards from scrimmage on Thursday night.

Kareem Hunt

Hunt is a great player. Sometimes people forget about him because he's in the same backfield as Chubb. He's an elite pass catcher out of the backfield.

Hunt had four receptions and 13 carries against the Ravens, finishing with 81 yards from scrimmage. Look for the Browns to continue that theme on Thursday.

The Bengals linebackers are going to be tested in this matchup. They're leaning on rookies Logan Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither on passing downs.

The Browns would love to get Hunt in a 1-on-1 matchup with either of the youngsters. The former Pro Bowler has plenty of upside this week, with a high floor. Fire him up as an RB2 that gets an extra boost in PPR leagues.

