Watch: Film Breakdown of Ja'Marr Chase's NFL Debut

The 21-year-old was impressive on Sunday against the Vikings.

CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase put on a show in his NFL debut on Sunday against Minnesota.

The rookie finished with five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown. NFL analyst Brian Baldinger praise Chase before the draft and he had more nice things to say about Joe Burrow and the fifth overall pick following Sunday's performance.

Watch his latest Bengals film session below.

