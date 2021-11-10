The 29-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career.

Odell Beckham Jr. is receiving plenty of interest from teams across the league, but one NFL insider believes he's going back to Louisiana.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that "there's a firm belief" that Beckham will sign with the Saints.

"The question is whether he’s comfortable with the QB situation and willing to take what the Saints can afford to pay," Florio tweeted.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Beckham is "honing in" on New Orleans, Green Bay and Kansas City as potential destinations.

The 29-year-old was released by the Browns earlier this week. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season.

Florio also says the Patriots are "definitely in" on Beckham.

The three-time Pro Bowler has a difficult choice, but if he's hoping to win a Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs and Packers make the most sense.

With that said, he's from Baton Rouge and went to college at LSU. If he's looking to be the No. 1 wide receiver on offense and/or go home, then the Saints could have the edge.

