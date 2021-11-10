Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    There's a 'Firm Belief' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With the Saints

    The 29-year-old is a free agent for the first time in his career.
    Author:

    Odell Beckham Jr. is receiving plenty of interest from teams across the league, but one NFL insider believes he's going back to Louisiana. 

    Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk is reporting that "there's a firm belief" that Beckham will sign with the Saints. 

    "The question is whether he’s comfortable with the QB situation and willing to take what the Saints can afford to pay," Florio tweeted. 

    ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Beckham is "honing in" on New Orleans, Green Bay and Kansas City as potential destinations. 

    The 29-year-old was released by the Browns earlier this week. He has 17 receptions for 232 yards in six games this season. 

    Florio also says the Patriots are "definitely in" on Beckham. 

    The three-time Pro Bowler has a difficult choice, but if he's hoping to win a Super Bowl this season, the Chiefs and Packers make the most sense. 

    With that said, he's from Baton Rouge and went to college at LSU. If he's looking to be the No. 1 wide receiver on offense and/or go home, then the Saints could have the edge.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Read More

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys strong safety Darian Thompson (23) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    There's a 'Firm Belief' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign With the Saints

    just now
    Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (22), center celebrates a tackle for loss of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) (not pictured) in the first quarter during a Week 3 NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Sept 26
    News

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    1 hour ago
    Dec 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) runs with the ball after a catch as Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Clayton Fejedelem (42) pursues during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Honing In’ on Three Teams

    2 hours ago
    Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs with the ball against Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates III (30) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Breakdown: One Adjustment the Bengals Could Make in Hopes of Stopping the Browns' Rushing Attack

    3 hours ago
    Sep 12, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor celebrates following the overtime win against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Podcast: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    4 hours ago
    Oct 4, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys strong safety Darian Thompson (23) in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. 'Weighing Options,' as Multiple Teams Target Star Wide Receiver

    5 hours ago
    Cincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) returns a kickoff in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee TitansCincinnati Bengals safety Brandon Wilson (40) returns a kickoff in the fourth quarter of the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans
    News

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Brandon Wilson and Akeem Davis-Gaither on IR

    19 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign With Packers if He Clears Waivers

    22 hours ago