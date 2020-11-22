The Football World Reacts to Joe Burrow's Knee Injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was carted off the field during the third quarter of Sunday's game against Washington with a left knee injury.

The 23-year-old dropped back to pass on 3rd-and-2. He was hit in his left knee and right shoulder shortly after he released the ball.

The pass was intended for Tyler Boyd. It fell to the ground. No. 9 was still laying on the field.

Burrow has taken tons of hits this season. He's always popped right back up, but he didn't on Sunday. Instead, the mood changed and it became clear that the rookie was dealing with a serious issue.

The team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. Washington went on to dominate the second half. They're going to pick up their third win of the season. It was impossible for the Bengals players to focus on football when their captain and leader was out for the day and maybe the season.

"PRAYERS UP FOR MY QB," Bengals running back Joe Mixon tweeted shortly after the injury.



Mixon didn't play on Sunday with a foot injury, but he's expected to be back at some point this season.

Burrow completed 22-of-34 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown before exiting the game. He has taken some big hits this season, including one from Chase Young in the first half of Sunday's game.

Some other prominent members of the NFL universe also commented on Burrow's injury. Check out their reactions below.

Hopefully the injury isn't as bad as it looked. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!