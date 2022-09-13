Skip to main content

Former Bengals First Rounder Billy Price Signing With Raiders Practice Squad

The veteran is getting another chance.

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price is signing with the Raiders practice squad according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The veteran has a chance to make the 53-man roster in the near future.

Price, 27, was the 21st overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the first three seasons of his career in Cincinnati before being traded to the Giants in exchange for B.J. Hill. 

Price played for New York last season, but was stuck waiting for an opportunity in 2022. He'll get a chance to prove himself with the Raiders.

