Former Bengals Player Reacts to 'Weak' Pass Interference Penalty in Loss to Chiefs
KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kansas City was facing a 4th-and-16 with 48 seconds left and the ball at their own 35-yard line. Cincinnati had a 25-23 lead.
Patrick Mahomes rolled out and threw a jump ball to Rashee Rice. Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony jumped straight up for the ball, but made contact with Rice right before the ball got there.
Officials threw a penalty for defensive pass interference, which put the Chiefs in position to win the game.
Former Bengals cornerback Allan George reacted to the penalty on social media.
"Can't even lie, that PR was so weak," George tweeted. "My dawg DA was playing the ball."
George wasn't alone. Plenty of people complained about the call. Check out his tweet and watch the play below:
