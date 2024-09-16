All Bengals

Former Bengals Player Reacts to 'Weak' Pass Interference Penalty in Loss to Chiefs

The Bengals are 0-2 following the loss.

James Rapien

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) go up for a ball before the Bengals are penalized for pass interference in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) go up for a ball before the Bengals are penalized for pass interference in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY — The Bengals lost to the Chiefs 26-25 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas City was facing a 4th-and-16 with 48 seconds left and the ball at their own 35-yard line. Cincinnati had a 25-23 lead.

Patrick Mahomes rolled out and threw a jump ball to Rashee Rice. Bengals rookie safety Daijahn Anthony jumped straight up for the ball, but made contact with Rice right before the ball got there.

Officials threw a penalty for defensive pass interference, which put the Chiefs in position to win the game.

Former Bengals cornerback Allan George reacted to the penalty on social media.

"Can't even lie, that PR was so weak," George tweeted. "My dawg DA was playing the ball."

George wasn't alone. Plenty of people complained about the call. Check out his tweet and watch the play below:

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Look: Evan McPherson Inks Three Year Contract Extension With Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Linebacker Maema Njongmeta's Impressive Preseason Continues

Bengals Snap Count Takeaways Following 27-3 Preseason Loss to Chicago Bears

Rookie Josh Newton Discusses Up and Down Day Against Chicago Bears

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 Loss to Chicago Bears

Current U.S. Flag Football QB Takes Exception With Joe Burrow’s Comments and Other NFL Players Expecting to Play in 2028

Cincinnati Bengals Unveil Uniform Combination for Regular Season Opener Against Pats

Former All-Pro Receiver Makes WILD Statement About Bengals Rookie Jermaine Burton

-----

Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News