Former Bengals Receiver Trenton Irwin Signing With Carolina Panthers
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin is signing with the Panthers practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Irwin is expected to join the 53-man roster in the near future. The Bengals cut him last week.
The 28-year-old had 46 catches for 601 yards and five touchdowns in 41 career games. Irwin had 40 of those receptions in 2022 and 2023. He had a great rapport with Joe Burrow.
Irwin reunites with offensive coordinator Brad Idzik, who coached him at Stanford.
