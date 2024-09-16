Former Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Calls Out NFL After Suffering Ankle Injury on Hip-Drop Tackle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals running back Joe Mixon suffered an ankle injury on Sunday after Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards brought him down with a hip-drop tackle.
No penalty was thrown.
Mixon, now a member of the Houston Texans, shared his thoughts on social media on Sunday night.
"The NFL and NFLPA made it a rule and an emphasis for a reason. Time to put your money where your mouth is," Mixon tweeted. "When I got up I asked the ref where is the flag that was a hip tackle and his reply was no it wasn’t."
The NFL is reviewing the tackle according to Ian Rapoport and Edwards could be fined. Meanwhile, Mixon is undergoing a MRI on his ankle on Monday.
Watch the play and read his tweets below:
