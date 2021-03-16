Former Bengals WR John Ross is Headed to New York

Former Bengals Wide Receiver John Ross is Headed to New York
Former Bengals wide receiver John Ross has a new home. He's agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million with the New York Giants with $1 million guaranteed according to Mike Garafolo.
Ross will join a wide receiving unit that includes Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton.
The 25-year-old only appeared in 27 games over four seasons for the Bengals, finishing with 51 receptions for 733 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Cincinnati took him with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He flashed his potential at times, but injuries derailed his time with the Bengals.
He'll get a fresh start in New York with Daniel Jones and the Giants.
