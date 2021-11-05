Skip to main content
    November 5, 2021
    Former Bengals Defensive End Darius Hodge Claimed By Dolphins

    The Bengals released the rookie on Thursday.
    CINCINNATI — Former Bengals defensive end Darius Hodge was claimed by the Miami Dolphins on Friday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

    Cincinnati waived the rookie on Thursday and there was at least some hope that he would return to the practice squad. Instead, Hodge will continue his career in Miami. 

    Hodge appeared in four games for the Bengals this season, but was only on the field for six defensive snaps and 13 special teams snaps. He's been inactive since Week 4. 

