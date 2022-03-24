Should Joe Burrow be first on the list?

CINCINNATI — Is Joe Burrow the best quarterback in the AFC North?

Coming up with an answer is easier said than done. Of course Burrow is one of the best young quarterbacks in the NFL, but that doesn't change the fact that Lamar Jackson is in Baltimore. The former MVP is one of the most electrifying players in all of professional sports.

Throw in Deshaun Watson, who was playing like a top five quarterback the last time we saw him in 2020 and the Browns, Bengals and Ravens could all make a legitimate case for having the top quarterback in the division.

The Steelers are on the outside looking in following Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Mitch Trubisky might be an upgrade, but he isn't in the same class as the other three quarterbacks in the division.

Former NFL signal-caller Danny Kanell ranked all four guys earlier this week.

He had Burrow first, followed by Watson, Jackson and Trubisky.

It isn't surprising to see that order, but Watson and Jackson are certainly capable of moving up this list if they play up to their full potential.

That's one of the many intriguing storylines in the AFC North going into the 2022 season. Burrow, Watson and Jackson are all capable of playing at an MVP level. Whichever quarterback does will put his team in the best position to make a deep playoff run.

