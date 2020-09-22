SI.com
AllBengals
Three free agent tight ends the Bengals could consider signing

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — C.J. Uzomah suffered a torn achilles last Thursday against the Browns. 

The sixth-year tight end had built a nice rapport with rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Earlier that night Uzomah caught a 23-yard touchdown pass, the first of Burrow's pro career.

Without Uzomah in the mix, second-year tight end Drew Sample could see more targets in the passing game. He had seven receptions for 45 yards against the Browns. 

The drop off from Uzomah to Sample — specifically as a pass catcher — might not be great, but what about the third and fourth-string guys that suddenly move up the depth chart? 

The Bengals signed Mason Schreck from the practice squad and Cethan Carter will certainly have a bigger role on offense. 

Carter is primarily a special teamer. He has two career receptions. Schreck doesn't have an NFL catch. He's only been on the field for 25 offensive snaps. 

The Bengals could bring someone in with more experience since Burrow likes throwing to his tight ends. Here are three veterans that could make sense for Cincinnati. 

Charles Clay — Clay averaged 57 receptions per season from 2013-17. He finds himself on the market after playing for the Cardinals last season. Clay appeared in 15 games and made 10 starts last year for Arizona, finishing with 18 receptions for 237 yards and one touchdown. 

He could fit in well with Sample and the rest of this offense. Obviously he wouldn't be a focal point, but it's realistic for him to take on the majority of the role that Sample had on offense prior to Uzomah's injury.

Delanie Walker — Walker is the most accomplished player on this list. The 36-year-old was released by Tennessee in March. He suffered major injuries to his right ankle in each of the past two years. He could be a compliment to Sample in the tight end room, despite his age and injury history. 

Walker reached the 800-yard mark in four-straight seasons from 2014-17. He's a three-time Pro Bowler. He may be waiting to latch on with a contender, but it couldn't hurt to touch base with the veteran. 

Lance Kendricks — Kendricks only made one catch for the Chargers in 12 games last season. He wasn't a big part of their passing game, but he's still a capable veteran that could contribute for the Bengals. 

Kendricks had at least 18 receptions in the first eight seasons of his career. It couldn't hurt to bring him in for a workout and see if he has anything left in the tank. 

Assessing the Cincinnati Bengals early-season rushing attack

James Rapien

Devonta Freeman expected to sign with New York Giants

