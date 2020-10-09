SI.com
Injury Roundup — Geno Atkins is in For Sunday, but Who's Out?

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defense is going to get a boost on Sunday, as eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins is set to make his 2020 debut against the Ravens. 

Atkins, 32, suffered a shoulder injury in training camp that caused him to miss the first four games. He was a limited participant in practice last week, but wasn't ready to return to game action. 

Atkins practiced in full on Friday. 

"He's done a great job working back into practices," Bengals head coach Taylor said on Friday. "He's an outstanding player for us. He's been playing in this division for a long time. It's great to get that piece back in there."

Rookie linebacker Logan Wilson will also return to action this week. He suffered a concussion in the Bengals' Week 3 tie with the Eagles, which caused him to miss one game. Wilson had five tackles and his first career interception against Philadelphia. 

The Bengals won't have all of their defensive starters on Sunday. Cornerback Mackensie Alexander is set to miss a second-straight game with a hamstring injury. He's officially listed as "doubtful" on the Bengals' official game status report. He didn't practice on Friday. Fourth-year wide receiver John Ross (illness) is also doubtful. 

Running back Joe Mixon was limited on Thursday and Friday with a shin injury. He's listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Left tackle Jonah Williams practiced in full on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday with a shoulder issue. He will play on Sunday against Baltimore. 

