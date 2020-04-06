Geno Atkins named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team
James Rapien
Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was named to the NFL's All Decade Team for the 2010s on Monday. He was the only Bengals player that made the list.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee selected the 55-member team. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.
Atkins had 383 tackles, 75.5 sacks and 171 quarterbacks hits over that span. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro.
He’s been one of the most consistent players in the NFL. Atkins has played in all 16 games and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons.
Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, Justin Tucker, J.J. Watt and Marshal Yanda were unanimous selections.
2010s All-Decade Team Roster:
*unanimous selection
OFFENSE
QB Tom Brady*
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Frank Gore
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB LeSean McCoy
RB Adrian Peterson*
WR Antonio Brown
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Calvin Johnson
WR Julio Jones
FLEX Darren Sproles
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Travis Kelce
OT Jason Peters
OT Tyron Smith
OT Joe Staley
OT Joe Thomas*
OG Jahri Evans
OG Logan Mankins
OG Zack Martin
OG Marshal Yanda*
C Alex Mack
C Maurkice Pouncey
DEFENSE
DE Calais Campbell
DE Cameron Jordan
DE Julius Peppers
DE J.J. Watt*
DT Geno Atkins
DT Fletcher Cox
DT Aaron Donald*
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Chandler Jones
LB Luke Kuechly
LB Khalil Mack
LB Von Miller*
LB Bobby Wagner
LB Patrick Willis
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Darrelle Revis
CB Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry
S Earl Thomas
S Eric Weddle
DB Chris Harris Jr.
DB Tyrann Mathieu
SPECIALISTS
P Johnny Hekker
P Shane Lechler
K Stephen Gostkowski
K Justin Tucker*
PR Tyreek Hill
PR Darren Sproles
KR Devin Hester
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
COACHES
Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll