AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Geno Atkins named to NFL's 2010s All-Decade Team

James Rapien

Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins was named to the NFL's All Decade Team for the 2010s on Monday. He was the only Bengals player that made the list.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 48-member selection committee selected the 55-member team. Only players who received at least one selection to a Pro Bowl, Associated Press All-Pro team or Pro Football Writers Association all-conference team during the 2010-19 seasons were eligible.

Atkins had 383 tackles, 75.5 sacks and 171 quarterbacks hits over that span. He's an eight-time Pro Bowler and is a two-time First-Team All-Pro. 

He’s been one of the most consistent players in the NFL. Atkins has played in all 16 games and made the Pro Bowl in each of the past six seasons.

Tom Brady, Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, Justin Tucker, J.J. Watt and Marshal Yanda were unanimous selections.

2010s All-Decade Team Roster:

*unanimous selection

OFFENSE

QB Tom Brady*

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas*

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda*

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

DEFENSE

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald*

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIALISTS

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Bengals address their needs in Mock Draft 1.0

The Bengals continue to remake their roster by addressing their needs in Mock Draft 1.0

James Rapien

Zac Taylor on Andy Dalton: "All options are on the table"

Zac Taylor says "all options are on the table" when asked about Andy Dalton's future with the Bengals

James Rapien

Report: Trump says NFL regular season should start on time

President Donald Trump told major league commissioners that he believes the NFL season should start on time

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Division Odds: Can Bengals get themselves out of AFC North cellar?

The Bengals are favored to finish in last place in the AFC North for a third straight season

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

The Bengals' aggressiveness in free agency opens the door for a quick turnaround

The Bengals' aggressiveness in free agency opens the door for a quick turnaround in 2020

James Rapien

by

Footballfan55

Will the Bengals draft Denzel Mims if he falls to the second round?

Would Baylor wide receiver Denzel Mims be a good fit for the Bengals in the second round of the NFL Draft?

James Rapien

Zac Taylor prepared to draft remotely, believes Senior Bowl helped Bengals staff

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor believes staff is prepared and ready for unprecedented NFL Draft

James Rapien

Jordan Palmer says Joe Burrow has two most important traits a quarterback needs

Former Bengals quarterback Jordan Palmer says Joe Burrow has the two most important traits that a quarterback needs

James Rapien

Bengals players pleased with free agent signings

Sam Hubbard and Jessie Bates were excited to see the Bengals aggressively add to the roster in free agency

James Rapien

Bengals held pre-draft meeting with Antoine Winfield Jr.

The Cincinnati Bengals held a pre-draft meeting with Minnesota safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

James Rapien