    •
    January 2, 2022
    Germaine Pratt Ruled Out For Sunday's Game Against Chiefs

    Cincinnati will be without Pratt on Sunday against Kansas City.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt won't be able to play on Sunday against the Chiefs after all. 

    The team announced that he was out for Sunday's game due to a non-injury related issue.

    Pratt was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday after testing positive. He tested negative on Saturday, which gave the Bengals a chance to activate him prior to Sunday's matchup. 

    Unfortunately for the Bengals and for Pratt, the third-year linebacker needed to test negative on back-to-back days to play in the game. It looks like he tested positive on Sunday morning, which means he won't play against Kansas City.

    Cincinnati will have top linebacker Logan Wilson. He's missed the past three games with a shoulder injury, but practiced all week and should be able to suit up against Kansas City. 

