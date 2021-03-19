Giants Talks With Kenny Golladay 'Heating Up,' New York Favorite to Sign Pro Bowler

New York appears to be the front runner for Golladay

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' chances of landing Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay appear to be fading.

He's been in East Rutherford visiting the team since late Thursday night. New York seems determined to sign the former Lions star.

Talks between Golladay and the Giants are "heating up" according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

The Bears, Bengals and Ravens have all expressed interest in the 27-year-old.

Chicago and Cincinnati both offered Golladay a one-year deal this week. He's reportedly hoping to sign a contract worth $18.5 million per season, which seems unlikely given the wide receiver market.

Joe Burrow reached out to Golladay about signing with Cincinnati. Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan was with the star receiver for one season in Detroit.

If Golladay takes a one-year deal, then the Bengals could still be in the running, but the Giants are clearly the favorite at the moment.

