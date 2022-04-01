Former Bengals Running Back Giovani Bernard Returning to Buccaneers

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to face an old friend this season.

Veteran running back Giovani Bernard signed a one-year contract to return to the Buccaneers according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old turned down multiple offers to stay in Tampa Bay.

Bernard spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Bengals. He ran for 3,697 yards and had another 2,867 yards receiving during his time in Cincinnati.

Now he'll try to help Tom Brady get back to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals play the Buccaneers this season, which means it won't just be Joe Burrow versus Brady—it'll also be the first time Bernard faces his former team.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!



You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals

Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft

Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility

Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow

Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle

NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals

Blake's Take: Bengals Address Big Needs in 7-Round Mock Draft

Four Veterans the Bengals Could Still Sign in Free Agency

Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return

National Analyst Praises Bengals After Additions in Free Agency

Mike Hilton Recruiting Top Free Agent Cornerback

Film Breakdown: What Hayden Hurst Adds to the Bengals' Offense

La'el Collins Praises Joe Burrow After Signing With Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

La'el Collins to Joe Burrow: "Your New Bodyguard is in Town"

Bengals Beat Out Multiple Teams to Land La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations

Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle

Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast