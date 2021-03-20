Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay Has Made a Decision

CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay has made a decision. The 27-year-old has agreed to terms with the New York Giants according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.

Golladay has been in East Rutherford since Thursday night visiting with the team. The former Detroit Lions star will stay in the NFC.

The Bengals and Bears reportedly offered the Pro Bowler one-year deals this week. Instead, he's New York bound.

The Giants are signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He could make up to $76 million with incentives.

Golladay was patient and it paid off. He's easily the highest paid wide receiver to sign with a team this offseason.

