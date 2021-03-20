Star Wide Receiver Kenny Golladay Has Made a Decision
CINCINNATI — Kenny Golladay has made a decision. The 27-year-old has agreed to terms with the New York Giants according to NFL reporter Josina Anderson.
Golladay has been in East Rutherford since Thursday night visiting with the team. The former Detroit Lions star will stay in the NFC.
The Bengals and Bears reportedly offered the Pro Bowler one-year deals this week. Instead, he's New York bound.
For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!
The Giants are signing him to a four-year, $72 million contract according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He could make up to $76 million with incentives.
Golladay was patient and it paid off. He's easily the highest paid wide receiver to sign with a team this offseason.
For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
Grading Riley Reiff's deal with the Bengals
Zembrodt: It's a 'New Dey' at Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals 'in contact' with Pro Bowl offensive lineman
Bengals Trade Ryan Finley to Texans
Geno Atkins Released, Bengals Move on From Franchise Legend
Riley Reiff Signs With Bengals
Bengals offensive coordinator praises Kenny Golladay
The Bengals Should Give Kenny Golladay Options
EXCLUSIVE: A.J. Green Looks to Revitalize His Career in Arizona
Mike Hilton Could Help Solve one of the Bengals' Biggest Issues
Top Center Released As Veteran Offensive Line Market Grows
Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush
Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger
Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal
Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange
National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021
Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals