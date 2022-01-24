Skip to main content

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' offensive line, D.J. Reader's performance against the Titans and so much more following the 19-16 win in Nashville.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Six Takeaways From Bengals' Win Over Titans

Three Down Look: Bengals' Escape Nashville With Win

Evan McPherson Called His Shot Before Game Winning Kick

Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement After Win Over Titans

Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

Postgame Observations: Evan McPherson Kicks Bengals Past Titans

All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Saturday's Showdown in Nashville

Belief in Burrow: How "Joey Franchise" Has Everyone Believing

Film Breakdown: How Bengals' Defense Can Slow Down Titans' Offense

Film Breakdown: How Burrow and the Bengals Can Attack the Titans' Defense

Read More

Exclusive: Marvin Lewis Weighs in on Joe Burrow, Mike Brown's Desire to Win

Shayne Graham Bullish on Joe Burrow, Young Bengals

Bengals Announce Uniform Combo for Divisional Round Against Titans

Joe Burrow Has Posted Insane Numbers in Recent Weeks

Larry Ogunjobi Out For Season

NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders

Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend

Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders

Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) reacts after Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) was sacked during the second half of the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From the Bengals' Win Over the Titans

10 seconds ago
Joe Burrow
News

Chiefs Open as Significant Favorites Over Bengals in AFC Championship Game

9 hours ago
Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow
News

AFC Championship Game Set: Chiefs to Host Bengals in Kansas City

11 hours ago
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) is brought down by Cincinnati Bengals linebackers Logan Wilson (55) and Germaine Pratt (57) during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Bengals 145
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Down Look: Bengals Gut Out 19-16 Win Against Tennessee

18 hours ago
Brian Callahan, Lou Anarumo
News

Lou Anarumo Interviewing for Giants Head Coaching Job on Sunday

21 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals nose tackle D.J. Reader (98) celebrates a tackle of Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22), background, in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans Jan 22 Afc Divisional Playoffs
AllBengals Insiders+

Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Divisional Round Playoff Win Over Titans

23 hours ago
Kevin Huber
Gameday

Watch: Huber and Uzomah Deliver Game Ball to Local Bar Following Bengals' Win Over Titans

Jan 23, 2022
Jan 22, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after kicking the game-winning 52-yard field goal to defeat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 during the AFC Divisional playoff football game at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Evan McPherson Called Game Before Drilling 52-Yarder to Send Bengals to AFC Championship

Jan 22, 2022