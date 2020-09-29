Watch: A good film breakdown of Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow has done a lot of good things in his first three NFL games. There are also some things that he and head coach Zac Taylor need to clean up.

Former NFL quarterback J.T. O'Sullivan breaks down film every week for TheQBSchool.com.

O'Sullivan played for 11 NFL teams, including the Bengals in 2009. He appeared in four games for Cincinnati, finishing 4-of-11 for 40 yards.

The 41-year-old founded The QB School, which has over 80,000 subscribers on YouTube. This week he watched film of Burrow.

O'Sullivan explained why he's so excited about the Bengals No. 1 pick and why Taylor's system is putting him in a position to succeed. Watch his breakdown below.

