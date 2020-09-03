Roger Goodell believes the NFL will play a full season

CINCINNATI — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has tried to navigate the league through the COVID-19 pandemic. He's been able to keep things together with the help of all 32 team owners and the Players Association.

Goodell has always maintained that the NFL would play a complete season, but there has been some chatter about the league playing less games die to the pandemic.

With the start of the regular season just eight days away, the commissioner believes they can play a full season.

“We are confident we’re going to be able to play, not just the start of our season but through the remainder of our season to the Super Bowl,” Goodell told CNBC on Wednesday.

It's up to the players and coaches to stay disciplined throughout the season. They cannot put themselves and/or their teammates at risk by going out or hanging with large groups.

"The starting point is making sure that we're all healthy and safe and not just protecting yourself but your teammates and your family members," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before training camp started. "As they [players] come in the building, or even on the Zoom messages, going through the daily testing, is just making sure that we keep everybody safe. That's the number one priority for us right now."

If players, coaches and other staff can be disciplined, then it's realistic to expect a full season consisting of 256 regular season games and the playoffs.

