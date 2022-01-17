Watch: Great Angle of Joe Burrow's Improbable Touchdown Pass to Tyler Boyd
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was magnificent in his playoff debut last Saturday against the Raiders. He completed 24-of-34 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns.
His touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd might've been controversial for some, but one fan captured a great angle of Burrow's roll out and throw. Watch the play below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
NFL Divisional Round Schedule Revealed
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Jessie Bates Wants the Bengals to Bring Back an Old Friend
Listen: Dan Hoard and Dave Lapham's Radio Calls From Win over Raiders
Joe Burrow Eyeing Bigger Things After Win Over Raiders
Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Raiders, End Drought
Watch: Bengals Celebrate Playoff Win Over Raiders
VP of Officiating Explains Inadvertent Whistle on Tyler Boyd Touchdown
Young Bengals Aren't Playing With House Money, Need to Beat Raiders
Darrin Simmons Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Raiders Game
Former All-Pro Makes Bold Prediction About Bengals' Playoff Chances
Read More
At Least One Team Interested in Bengals OC Brian Callahan
Cincinnati Should Sign Former First Round Edge Rusher Before Playoffs
Raiders Will Be Without Key Defensive Lineman Against Bengals
Bengals Release Hype Video Ahead of Super Wild Card Weekend
Exclusive: Tyler Boyd Enjoying the Moment, But Focused on a Much Bigger Prize
Angry Joe Burrow? C.J. Uzomah Explains "The Look"
Zac Taylor Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Chances
Watch: Joe Burrow Mic'd Up During Win Over Chiefs
Column: Don't Look Now, But These Young Cats Are Different
Great Film Breakdown of the Special Connection Between Burrow and Chase
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Joe Burrow's Three Elite Traits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals