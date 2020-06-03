A.J. Green, Jonah Williams mentioned as two of the NFL's top comeback candidates in 2020

The Bengals have plenty of question marks on their team heading into the 2020 season.

How will rookie Joe Burrow perform without having a real offseason to get acclimated to the NFL? Can A.J. Green be the player he once was? Will the offensive line improve, even though the team didn't add many pieces this offseason?

Most of the questions are tied together. If the offensive line fails, then it could lead to Burrow struggling, which would also impact Green's performance.

Hall of Famer Gil Brandt isn't worried about the seven-time Pro Bowler. In fact, he thinks Green is going to have a big year for Cincinnati.

He was one of 12 players that Brandt thinks will make a big impact this season after missing significant time in 2019.

“Green will be 32 years old entering the season and has missed 23 of 32 games while dealing with injuries over the past two years, including all of 2019 — but I can see the logic in keeping Green in the fold via the franchise tag," Brandt wrote. "First and foremost, Cincinnati believes Green can regain the form that made him the second-leading receiver in the franchise’s 52-year history. Second, he should help No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow establish his NFL footing as a rookie quarterback more quickly. And he and young receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins should be able to feed off each other, with Green providing veteran leadership and Boyd and Higgins opening up opportunities for Green.”

Brandt wasn't finished naming Bengals players. Green was fourth on his list and former first-round pick Jonah Williams was seventh.

The 22-year-old missed all of his rookie season due to a shoulder injury. The Bengals are banking on him being a plug-and-play left tackle this season.

“The rookie debut of Cincinnati’s 2019 first-round pick never came to pass, thanks to the torn labrum that required Williams to undergo surgery last June," Brandt wrote. "He is set up to play a very important role with the Bengals in Year 2, given that their weak offensive line last season contributed to their league-worst 2-14 record. Cincinnati is now counting on Williams to fortify the group and protect No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow’s blind side.”

If Green and Williams both play to their full potential, then Cincinnati could surprise people this season.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, there are plenty of other question marks on the roster, specifically on the offensive line.