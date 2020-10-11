Halftime Observations: Ravens Dominating Bengals 17-0 in Baltimore

CINCINNATI — The Ravens took an early lead on Sunday and haven't looked back. They lead the Bengals 17-0 at halftime.

Cincinnati played its worst half of football so far this season. Baltimore did whatever they wanted to on offense and defense

The Ravens finished 6-of-10 on third down, which included multiple conversions to tight end Mark Andrews. Bengals safety Vonn Bell was unable to guard the Pro Bowl tight end. Andrews has five receptions for 49 yards and one touchdown.

Game script was an important key to this game. The Bengals were never in control in the first half. They've been on their heels the entire game.

Cincinnati finished 1-of-7 on third down with two turnovers. Rookie quarterback Joe Burrow was hit on most of his drop backs. The Ravens sacked him twice and Marcus Peters had an interception on a ball that was intended for A.J. Green in the first quarter.

Burrow also fumbled on third down in the second quarter. The Bengals have 95 total yards.

Burrow only completed 47% (9-19) of his first-half passes. The Bengals punted the ball four times. They have two turnovers and turned the ball over on downs once.

Redmond Struggles

Alex Redmond played well in his 2020 debut last week against the Jaguars. He took a step back in the first half against the Ravens.

Redmond was called for two penalties which put the Bengals behind the chains and allowed the Ravens' defense to apply even more pressure.

The entire offensive line has struggled in the first half. They need to be much better if the Bengals are going to get back in this game.

What Needs To Change

This was always going to be a tough game for the Bengals. If they're going to comeback and make it competitive, then they need to protect Burrow. He hasn't had anytime to throw and has taken too many hits.

If they can keep him clean, then maybe they'll be able to produce some points in the second half. He hasn't gotten into a rhythm at all in the first half.

The defense has held its' own, but the struggles on offense have been too much to overcome.

