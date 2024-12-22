Halftime Observations: Vonn Bell Forces Key Turnover, Bengals Lead Browns 17-0
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have a 14-0 halftime lead over the Browns. Cincinnati is hoping to improve to 7-8 on the season.
Here are our halftime observations:
Ring The Bell
The Bengals gave up a 66-yard run to Jerome Ford on the first play from scrimmage and it looked like the Browns were going to take a 7-0 lead.
Donta Foreman ran the ball from the one-yard line a few plays later and officials thought he scored a touchdown.
Vonn Bell had other plans. Bell punched the ball out on the one-yard line and recovered the fumble. It was a huge momentum swing at the beginning of the game. Not only did it keep the Browns from scoring, but it put Joe Burrow in position to go on the longest touchdown drive he's had against Cleveland.
Burrow Leads Bengals
The Bengals' offense took over at the one-yard line and Burrow did the rest. First, he drew Mohamoud Diabate into the neutral zone to move the ball from the one-yard line to the six-yard line.
That penalty helped Burrow lead Cincinnati on an 8-play, 99-yard drive that ended with an airborn two-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins. Burrow completed all four of his passes on the drive for 41 yards. Chase Brown ran for 56 yards on the drive.
Record Breakers
Ja'Marr Chase had four receptions for 50 yards in the first half. That gives him 1,463 yards on the season, which is a new Bengals' franchise record.
Burrow completed 16-of-21 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns in the first half. He passed the 4,000-yard passing mark in a season for the third time in his career (2021, 2022).
Burrow is the only quarterback in Bengals' history to throw for 4,000+ yards in three seasons. Carson Palmer and Andy Dalton both did it twice.
Cash Money Cade
Bengals kicker Cade York made a 59-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. That ties the longest kick in team history. Evan McPherson kicked a 59-yard field goal during the 2022 season.
The Bengals Will Win If...
They continue to disrupt Dorian Thompson-Robinson. They had two sacks and never let the Browns get going on offense after Ford's long run to start the game. On offense, if they keep Burrow upright, he should continue to be able to move the ball.
Cincinnati desperately needs to win this game. Their playoff hopes depend on it.
