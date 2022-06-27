Skip to main content

Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample Train Together at Tight End University

Cincinnati is expecting the duo to play a key role on offense this season.

CINCINNATI — Hayden Hurst and Drew Sample both attended Tight End University last week. 

The Bengals' tight ends will hope to pick up where CJ Uzomah and Sample left off last season. 

Uzomah had a career year, finishing with 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns for the Bengals. He signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Jets in March. 

Sample and Uzomah both attended Tight End University prior to the 2021 season. 

Hurst is hoping to have similar success alongside Sample. Both guys attended the Nashville based event last week. 

Travis Kelce and George Kittle created Tight End University last year. 

Some of the NFL's best were in attendance, including Dalton Schultz, Logan Thomas, T.J. Hockenson, Kyle Pitts and Mike Gesicki. 

It's good to see Sample and Hurst working together. They're both expected to play key roles on the Bengals' offense this season. 

