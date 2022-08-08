CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins remains sidelined with a back injury, but the 29-year-old is making progress.

He's working out regularly and went through various pass sets on Sunday.

Collins tweaked his back while training in July. He's on the Non-Football Injury List, but can be activated at anytime.

"He's making good progress," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "You’d like him to get practice snaps. I don’t need him to take preseason game snaps."

It looks like he's getting closer and closer to getting back on the field. Watch a few clips of him from Sunday's practice below.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok