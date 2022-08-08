Skip to main content

La'el Collins Improving, No Timetable Given For Return

The 29-year-old hasn't practiced during training camp.

CINCINNATI — Bengals right tackle La'el Collins remains sidelined with a back injury, but the 29-year-old is making progress. 

He's working out regularly and went through various pass sets on Sunday. 

Collins tweaked his back while training in July. He's on the Non-Football Injury List, but can be activated at anytime. 

"He's making good progress," head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "You’d like him to get practice snaps. I don’t need him to take preseason game snaps."

It looks like he's getting closer and closer to getting back on the field. Watch a few clips of him from Sunday's practice below.

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Projected to Lead NFL in Key Stat

Andrew Whitworth Offers Up BIG Praise For Jonah Williams

Running Back Preview: Joe Mixon Leads Way in Talented Backfield

Zac Taylor Shares Update About Alex Cappa and La'el Collins

Joe Burrow Back at Paul Brown Stadium Following Surgery

Joe Mixon Steals Show, Evan McPherson Drills 65-Yarder at Back Together Saturday

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three Observations From Day One of Bengals' Training Camp

Bengals Add Offensive Assistant Coach For 2022 Season

Pre-Training Camp Roster Projections: Undrafted Rookies Make Push

Mike Brown Discusses Potential Stadium Rights Deal

Bengals Sign Three Free Agents Ahead of Training Camp

Madden 23 Ratings: Joe Burrow Cracks Top Five

Ja'Marr Chase Shows Off Strength During Clip From Offseason Workouts

Bengals Announce Alternate Helmets For 2022 Season

Ja'Marr Chase Considered One of NFL's Top Wide Receivers

NFL Executives Believe Joe Burrow is a Top Five Quarterback

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

In This Article (1)

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

Aug 7, 2022; Cincinnati OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during training camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Joe Burrow's Improving, Plus Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Visits Practice and Other Injury Updates

By James Rapien45 minutes ago
Chad Johnson, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Ochocinco
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Quick Hits: Update on Burrow, Plus Chad Johnson and Adam Jones Attend Practice

By James Rapien16 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) runs downfield in the second quarter of the NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. Cincinnati Bengals San Francisco 49ers
News

Former Bengals and Giants Wide Receiver John Ross Expected to Meet With Teams This Week

By James Rapien19 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) makes a one handed catch during Cincinnati Bengals spring practice in Cincinnati on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Cincinnati Bengals Spring Camp
News

Former All-Pro Shares Running Back Rankings Ahead of 2022 Season

By James Rapien19 hours ago
Oct 31, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) puts on his helmet before the game against the New York Jets during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Defensive End Passes Physical, Cleared For Practice

By James Rapien20 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) drops back to throw during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0025
AllBengals Insiders+

Bengals Quick Hits: Brandon Allen Impresses, Kendric Pryor Flashes, Cam Taylor-Britt Rebounds

By James RapienAug 5, 2022 4:56 PM EDT
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9), who is recovering from appendicitis, uses a golf cart to get around during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp Aug 1 0049
AllBengals Insiders+

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Drew Sample and La'el Collins

By James RapienAug 5, 2022 1:34 PM EDT
Aug 4, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson (55) talks with teammates before stretch during Cincinnati Bengals training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Paul Brown Stadium practice fields in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
News

Logan Wilson Shares Update on Health After Undergoing Offseason Surgery

By James RapienAug 5, 2022 9:27 AM EDT