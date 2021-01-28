NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL News: Texans Hiring David Culley to be Their Next Head Coach

Culley is the fourth head coach in Texans' history
Author:
Publish date:

After a long search the Texans have their man. Houston is hiring David Culley to be their next head coach according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle. 

Culley was the Ravens assistant head coach and wide receivers coach in 2020. 

The Texans interviewed nine candidates during this process, including former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis. 

They ultimately narrowed their search down to Culley and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. 

Culley has worked in the NFL for more than 25 years. He's spent in Philadelphia and Kansas City with Andy Reid. He joined the Ravens staff in 2019. 

How this hire impacts Deshaun Watson's future with the Texans remains to be seen. The three-time Pro Bowler is unhappy with the dysfunction inside the organization. 

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract. A coach with Culley's experience in the league may help the Texans' cause, but there's also a chance the first-year head coach has a different quarterback next season.

You May Also Like:

Three Things the Bengals Need to do this Offseason

Could Press Taylor Join Zac Taylor in Cincinnati?

Brett Favre Praises DeVonta Smith Ahead of NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

Bengals Beef Up Trenches in Latest Mock Draft

Five Cuts the Bengals Could Make to Create More Cap Space

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Joe Brady, Eric Bieniemy
GM Report

The Bengals Were Big Winners on Wednesday Night

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley, right, along with the coaching staff signal for the team to go for the two-point conversion following their touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Texans Hiring David Culley to be Their Next Head Coach

Wyatt Davis, Levi Onwuzurike
GM Report

Bengals Add Playmaker, Boost Trenches in Three-Round Mock Draft

Jan 1, 2021; Arlington, TX, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) celebrates after he is named offensive player of the game after the Alabama Crimson Tide defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the Rose Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: The Latest on Aaron Rodgers and DeVonte Smith's Draft Stock

Tom Brady
News

Tom Brady Sr. Says Bill Belichick Could be on Hot Seat After Bucs' Success

Hill and Miller
News

Scotty Miller Says Thinks He's the Fastest Player in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass while warming up before the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati.
News

Podcast: The Senior Bowl and Joe Burrow vs Opposing QB's

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, left, listens to team president Mike Brown speak at a press conference, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Taylor as the10th head coach in Cincinnati Bengals team history. Zac Taylor Named Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach 02 05 2019
GM Report

Three Things the Bengals Need to do to Have a Successful Offseason