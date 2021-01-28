NFL News: Texans Hiring David Culley to be Their Next Head Coach

Culley is the fourth head coach in Texans' history

After a long search the Texans have their man. Houston is hiring David Culley to be their next head coach according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Culley was the Ravens assistant head coach and wide receivers coach in 2020.

The Texans interviewed nine candidates during this process, including former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis.

They ultimately narrowed their search down to Culley and Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

Culley has worked in the NFL for more than 25 years. He's spent in Philadelphia and Kansas City with Andy Reid. He joined the Ravens staff in 2019.

How this hire impacts Deshaun Watson's future with the Texans remains to be seen. The three-time Pro Bowler is unhappy with the dysfunction inside the organization.

Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract. A coach with Culley's experience in the league may help the Texans' cause, but there's also a chance the first-year head coach has a different quarterback next season.

