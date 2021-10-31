Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Report: 'It's the Dolphins or No One' For Deshaun Watson as Trade Deadline Approaches

    The star quarterback wants out of Houston.
    Author:

    The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Texans organization. 

    He wants out and the team is open to trading him before the deadline. 

    One team appears to be more interested than the rest of the league. 

    "The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have been in contact recently, and both sides are open to a deal," Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. "Essentially, it's the Dolphins or no one right now."

    The Panthers were interested, but they pulled out of negotiations. 

    Watson's off the field issues could keep him from being traded. He is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women. 

    The NFL still hasn't put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans. If the Dolphins do trade for him, he would be eligible to play, unless Roger Goodell places Watson on the exempt list, which isn't likely according to Rapoport. 

    Things could change between now and Tuesday's deadline, but it looks like Watson could stay in Houston, at least until the offseason.

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    Key Matchups to Watch For in Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Khalid Kareem Expected to Return Against Jets

    Bengals Game Status Report for Week 8 Released

    Rex Ryan Compares Joe Burrow to the GOAT

    The Bengals Are 5-2 Because of Their Success in the "Middle 8"

    Joe Mixon Praises Jets: "They Got Monsters" on Defense

    Trent Dilfer on Joe Burrow: "He just has it."

    Film Room: A Closer Look at Chase & Burrow's Success Against Ravens

    Bengals Make Leap in Latest Power Rankings

    Bengals Workout Linebacker Ahead of Week 8 Matchup Against Jets

    Read More

    Ryan Clark Praises Bengals on SportsCenter With Scott Van Pelt

    Watch: Jackson Carman Has Block of the Year

    Randy Moss 'In Awe' of Ja'Marr Chase

    Bengals Not Favored to Win AFC North, Despite Leading Division

    Joe Burrow on Bengals: 'This is Who We Are Now'

    Six Takeaways from the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Set Records

    Joe Burrow Responds to Joe Montana Comparison

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Ravens

    Postgame Observations: Bengals Blowout Ravens in Baltimore

    Watch: Joe Burrow Throws 32-Yard Touchdown to C.J. Uzomah

    All Bengals Staff Makes Picks For Sunday's Game in Baltimore

    Ravens DC Praises Ja'Marr Chase Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Film Breakdown: Analyzing the Baltimore Ravens' Rushing Attack

    Former NFL QB Compares Joe Burrow to NFL Legend

    Bengals CB Mike Hilton: "Extend Jessie Bates"

    Film Breakdown: The Bengals' Offense is Improving

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: 'It's the Dolphins or No One' For Deshaun Watson as Trade Deadline Looms

    just now
    Mike Hilton, Jessie Bates
    Gameday

    Game Day Report: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    31 minutes ago
    Joe Burrow, Mike White side by side
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

    16 hours ago
    Joe Burrow, Riley Reiff, Jackson Carman, Jonah Williams
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Film Analyst Praises Joe Burrow, Bengals' Offense: They're 'Just Obnoxious'

    19 hours ago
    Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Khalid Kareem (90) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Reid Sinnett (np) with linebacker Darius Hodge (44) and defensive end Amani Bledsoe (93) in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Bengals Activate Khalid Kareem, Elevate Trayveon Williams From Practice Squad

    19 hours ago
    DJ Reader, Quinnen Williams
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Key Matchups: Breaking Down Jets vs Bengals in New York

    22 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Panthers Reportedly Willing to Include Christian McCaffrey in Deshaun Watson Trade

    23 hours ago
    MIKE WHITE, JOE BURROW
    AllBengals Insiders+

    Week 8 Predictions: All Bengals Staff Gives Picks for Sunday's Game Against Jets

    Oct 29, 2021