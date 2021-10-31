The star quarterback wants out of Houston.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET and Deshaun Watson is still a member of the Texans organization.

He wants out and the team is open to trading him before the deadline.

One team appears to be more interested than the rest of the league.

"The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have been in contact recently, and both sides are open to a deal," Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday. "Essentially, it's the Dolphins or no one right now."

The Panthers were interested, but they pulled out of negotiations.

Watson's off the field issues could keep him from being traded. He is currently facing civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct against 22 women.

The NFL still hasn't put Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list, but he isn't practicing or playing for the Texans. If the Dolphins do trade for him, he would be eligible to play, unless Roger Goodell places Watson on the exempt list, which isn't likely according to Rapoport.

Things could change between now and Tuesday's deadline, but it looks like Watson could stay in Houston, at least until the offseason.

