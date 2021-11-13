Skip to main content
    November 13, 2021
    Just How Close Were the Bengals to Hiring Eric Bieniemy in 2019?

    "He thought he had it."
    CINCINNATI — Bengals head coach Zac Taylor appears to have the team going in the right direction following a slow start in his first two seasons. 

    The Bengals are 5-4 this year after posting a 6-25-1 record in 2019 and 2020. 

    Time will tell if Taylor was the right choice, but the Bengals almost went in another direction according to former NFL running back and current analyst Maurice Jones-Drew. 

    "I think he wants the opportunity anywhere. I know he wants to be in the NFL," Jones-Drew said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He was gonna take that Cincinnati job. He thought he had it when Zac Taylor got it. Obviously the way that panned out it seems like Zac Taylor's doing a better job than what he did the first couple years." 

    The final eight games of the season are crucial for Taylor and the Bengals. If the third-year head coach can lead them to the playoffs, then he would likely solidify his status as head coach moving forward. 

