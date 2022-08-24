Podcast: How Jessie Bates' Return Impacts the Bengals' Defense
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday.
Jake Liscow and I discuss how that impacts Lou Anarumo's defense and Dax Hill's usage, plus we talk about the left guard battle, the wide receiver room and so much more!
Watch the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
