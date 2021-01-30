Hue Jackson Takes Shot at New Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

Jackson has never been afraid to speak his mind

Former Browns head coach Hue Jackson is known for his awful record in Cleveland, but that didn't stop him from taking a shot at one of the newest members of the NFL head coaching fraternity.

Jackson joined the social media takedown of Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who went on a long-winded rant about the system he was going to implement in Philadelphia.

“Next thing that’s very important to me is that we build a smart football team, that we have a smart football team here, and I know we have the people in place to do that,” Siriani said on Friday afternoon. “The first part of being smart is knowing what to do. We’re going … we’re going to know … we’re going to have systems in place that are easier to learn, alright? Complicated to the defense or offense that they’re going against, or the special teams group they’re going against, but easy for us to learn. Because when we can learn our system, and we can get good at our system, then our talent can take over. Less thinking equals talent take over. But we need to have systems in place, and we will have systems in place to do so.”

Social media erupted and the video of Sirianni went viral. Jackson got in on the action on Friday night.

"Sorry, but I don't ever remember sounding like that," Jackson said on Twitter.

He posted a 3-36-1 record in two and a half seasons with the Browns, which included an 0-16 mark in 2017.

Jackson's success in Cincinnati helped him land an NFL head coaching job on two separate occasions. He went 8-8 with the Raiders in 2011, before being let go.



One fan took exception to his tweet, issuing a passionate response.

Jackson also served as the Bengals offensive coordinator in 2015. Cincinnati finished 12-4 and won the AFC North. He took the Browns head coaching job, before being fired during the 2018 season.

Jackson hasn't been in the NFL since 2018. He interviewed for the Bengals head coaching vacancy in January 2019, but the front office chose current head coach Zac Taylor.

He's interviewed for multiple jobs over the past few seasons, but hasn't found his way back into the NFL.

It's safe to say Jackson won't be joining Sirianni's staff in Philadelphia.

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Jessie Bates Has High Praise For Joe Burrow

Latest Odds on Deshaun Watson's Next Destination

Bengals Land Top Playmaker in Mock Draft 1.0

Ja'Marr Chase Ranked Much Higher Than Penei Sewell

The Bengals Were BIG Winners on Wednesday Night

Bengals Address Biggest Needs in Mock Draft

Three Things the Bengals Need to do this Offseason

Could Press Taylor Join Zac Taylor in Cincinnati?

Brett Favre Praises DeVonta Smith Ahead of NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals



Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook