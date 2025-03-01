'I Wish' - Cincinnati Reds Prospect Cam Collier Hoping to Meet Bengals Star Ja'Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Rising Cincinnati Reds prospect Cam Collier is hoping to meet Ja'Marr Chase one day.
He revealed his appreciation for the wide receiver in an interview with WCPO's Marshall Kramsky, but did note he's a Cowboys fan and not a Bengals fan. Collier is a Georgia native
The 20-year-old third baseman is with the Reds in Arizona for their 2025 Spring Training.
"I might be a bandwagon [fan], but my soccer team is Real Madrid and my football team is the Cowboys. Even though that's a brutal one," Collier noted about his top teams.
He said he'd love to get to a Bengals game soon and meet Chase.
"I wish," Collier said about a rendezvous. "I would love to."
Check out his full comments below:
