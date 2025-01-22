Ideal Free Agent Target For Bengals? Former All-Pro Pass Rusher Khalil Mack to Play in 2025
CINCINNATI — Former All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack didn't need much time to think about his future.
Mack said he would ponder what's next following the Chargers' loss to the Texans in the playoffs, but he's already made up his mind.
Mack will play in 2025 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in March.
He'll be 34 in February, but was still disruptive last season, finishing with 39 tackles (six for loss), six sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 16 games.
Mack has had at least six sacks and six tackles for loss in 10-straight seasons.
The Bengals desperately need to get better in the trenches. Adding a proven pass rusher like Mack would be ideal. He could compliment Trey Hendrickson and help Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson develop as pass rushers.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Related: Joe Burrow Sends ANOTHER Message to Bengals' Front Office
Cincinnati Bengals List of 2025 Opponents Finalized Ahead of Week 18 Season Finale
Best Player in Football: Joe Burrow Gets Ringing Endorsement for MVP Following Clutch Performance vs Denver Broncos
In Depth Look at Joe Burrow’s Case for NFL MVP Following Bengals’ Win Streak
'Sometime You Eat A S*** Sandwich' - Broncos CB Riley Moss Sums Up Outing Against Bengals, Tee Higgins
Look: Cincinnati Bengals to Play Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday Night Football in Reguarl Season Finale for Both Teams
Playing on One Leg: Orlando Brown Jr. Shares Details of Broken Leg, His Ability to Play Through the Pain
Watch: Zac Taylor Tosses Out Game Balls Following Bengals’ Win Over Broncos in OT
Bengals WR Tee Higgins Talks Emotions, Gratitude and Mistakes After What Could Be His Final Home Game with Team
Listen: Radio Call of Tee Higgins’ Game-Winning Touchdown in Bengals’ Win Over Broncos
Ja’Marr Chase Breaks Another Bengals Record, Becomes All-Time Leader for Receptions in a Season
-----
Join the 52,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast