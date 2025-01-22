All Bengals

Ideal Free Agent Target For Bengals? Former All-Pro Pass Rusher Khalil Mack to Play in 2025

This could be a good fit in free agency.

James Rapien

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Former All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack didn't need much time to think about his future.

Mack said he would ponder what's next following the Chargers' loss to the Texans in the playoffs, but he's already made up his mind.

Mack will play in 2025 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career in March.

He'll be 34 in February, but was still disruptive last season, finishing with 39 tackles (six for loss), six sacks and 15 quarterback hits in 16 games.

Mack has had at least six sacks and six tackles for loss in 10-straight seasons.

The Bengals desperately need to get better in the trenches. Adding a proven pass rusher like Mack would be ideal. He could compliment Trey Hendrickson and help Myles Murphy and Cedric Johnson develop as pass rushers.

Published
