Identifying Realistic Cincinnati Bengals Targets in Second Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The Bengals have the 49th and 81st picks on Friday night.

James Rapien

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Nick Emmanwori (DB40) greets Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron (DB04) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have the 49th overall pick and 81st overall pick in the second and third rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

After taking Shemar Stewart in the first round, Cincinnati still has pressing needs on defense and the offensive line.

They could use a safety, a linebacker, offensive line help—and by the way there are some awesome wide receivers and running backs on the board.

Who should they target at pick 49? Here's a list of ideal targets:

Best of the Rest: These are the guys that are first round talents that fell to day two:

Nick Emmanwori, Will Johnson, Mike Green, Donovan Ezieruaku.

Top Realistic Targets: Here are the guys that we expected to potentially be available in round two before the draft started.

Tate Ratledge, Carson Schwesinger, Kevin Winston Jr., Xavier Watts, TJ Sanders, TreVeyon Henderson, Trey Amos, Quinshon Judkins, Kaleb Johnson, Benjamin Morrison, Jonah Savaiinaea, Marcus Mbow and Arieontae Ersery.

Trade Back Candidates: Here are the guys they could target if they move down from No. 49.

Jared Wilson, Dylan Fairchild, Wyatt Milum, Quinshon Judkins, Shavon Revel Jr., Omarr Norman-Lott, Charles Grant.

