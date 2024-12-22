'If We Win Out, I Still Think We Make the Playoffs' - Joe Burrow Bullish on Bengals' Chances Entering Stretch Run
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains bullish on Cincinnati's chances of making the postseason—assuming they do one thing: win out.
"If we win out, I still think we make the playoffs," Burrow said on Hard Knocks. "It'll be tough to win out. It's not gonna be easy."
Burrow was talking with Sam Hubbard before the Bengals beat the Titans in Week 15. Cincinnati plays Cleveland on Sunday and then they host Denver on a short week.
The Bengals end the regular season with a road matchup in Pittsburgh.
Even if Cincinnati wins their final three games, they need some help. The Bengals need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs in Week 18 and they need the Dolphins and the Colts to lose one of their final three games.
Check out the clip of Burrow below:
