Ike Taylor on Joe Burrow: 'He's Gonna Be Something Special'

Ike Taylor is a "Burrow Believer"
CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Steelers on Monday Night Football this week. 

Unfortunately, No. 1 pick Joe Burrow won't get a shot at revenge against the team that handed him the worst loss of his rookie season. 

The Steelers beat the Bengals 36-10 in Week 10 and the star rookie suffered a season-ending knee injury the following week against Washington. 

Burrow only played 10 games as a rookie, but he flashed his potential. He completed 65.3% of his passes for 2,688 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. The 24-year-old was on pace to break Andrew Luck's rookie record (4,374) for most passing yards. 

Former Steelers great Ike Taylor was impressed with Burrow and believes the Bengals have a star in the making. 

"I call him 'Joe Cool,' y'all call him Joe Burrow," Taylor said on the Bengals Booth Podcast. "You've got 'Joe Cool' sitting in the pocket—a natural born leader. It's crazy how a young guy can come in as a rookie and you can see the eyes sitting in the huddle undivided on this man when he's calling the plays. 'Ready, break, all synchronized and let's at least try to win the ball game.' You can see it. Like I saw it at LSU. Everybody was getting mad at me when I saw 'Joe Cool' at LSU and I was like 'boy, he's gonna be something special. He's gonna be something special in the league.'"

Burrow tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee. He had surgery earlier this month. He's expected to make a full recovery and the team is hopeful that he can return for the start of the 2021 season. 

Listen to all of Taylor's comments below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) speaks with offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
