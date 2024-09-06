Injuries Piling Up: Cincinnati Bengals Will Be Shorthanded Against New England Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will likely be without Tee Higgins on Sunday against the Patriots.
Higgins suffered a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice. It got worse overnight and he didn't practice on Friday. Higgins is officially doubtful for Sunday's game, but it would be surprising if he played.
Will Ja'Marr Chase suit up and play after practicing this week? He's questionable for Sunday and said he would be a "game time decision." It feels like he's trending toward playing, but also added that Higgins' status wouldn't impact his decision to play or not play.
The Bengals will also be without their top two draft picks. Amarius Mims (pec) is trending in the right direction, but is probably a week away. Kris Jenkins suffered a thumb injury in practice. They thought he could play through it, but he needs surgery and is expected to miss a few weeks.
For more on the Bengals' injuries, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel:
